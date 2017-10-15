Two men shot during east Charlotte home invasion

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two men were reportedly shot during a home invasion in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to police reports, the incident took place just after 10 p.m. on Willie Worrell Drive. Two men, ages 23 and 45, were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects and the residents did not know each other. No arrests have been made at this time.

© 2017 WCNC.COM