Two people shot overnight in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. – Police in Salisbury are investigating after two people were shot early Monday.

According to Salisbury Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Pearl Street just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said both victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Police said both victims are in stable condition.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

