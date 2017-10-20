2 charged with attempted murder following brutal attack during armed robbery

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHERAW, S.C. -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman during an armed robbery in Cheraw earlier this week after authorities reviewed video of the incident.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Daquon Harrington, 22, and Darreus Anthony Isaac,17, have been charged attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Detectives also charged Isaac's mother, 38-year-old Janice Evans, in connection with the incident. Evans was charged with hindering an investigation after she allegedly refused to cooperate with authorities and helped Isaac avoid being apprehended.

According to police, the robbery took place on October 17 near the Dizzy Gillespie apartment complex at 1343 Dizzy Gillespie Drive.

The suspects allegedly demanded money from the victim. When she refused, Harrington allegedly knocked her to the ground and hit her with a wooden four-by-four with nails in it. Police have not released the graphic video of the attack, but say that the victim was struck more than 10 times in the head. According to police, Harrington ended the brutal attack by jumping with both feet onto the back of the victim.

After the attack, the victim was able to call for help. Police received video of the attack on October 19 and placed the suspects under arrest.

All three suspects are being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

