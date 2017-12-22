Two sought in connection with fraud indictment

Jeffrey Monteith (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection with alleged bank fraud.

According to CMPD, Jeffrey Monteith, 22, and 23-year-old Quadarious Thomas both have warrants for conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Investigators said that both men are members of the Charlotte-area group known as the “Free Bandz Gang” or FBG.

According to an indictment from the Department of Justice, the group members identify themselves through social media profiles, tattoos and clothing that includes the FBG markings.

CMPD said they have arrested seven other members of the group in connection with a federal investigation. Anyone with information about either suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



