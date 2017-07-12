Two arrested, accused of pawning stolen goods

Via Lincoln County Sherff's Office

LINCOLNTON, N.C. –Two people have been arrested for theft from homes after the missing items showed up in local pawn shops.

Jennifer Nicole Golden, 38, and Daniel Lee Icenhour, 31, who both share the same address where arrested in relation to the thefts.

On July 7, a homeowner reported his push lawnmower and bagger stolen from his home on Walker Branch Road in Lincolnton. On July 10, the same lawnmower was located at a Lincolnton pawn shop. The pawn ticket showed it was Golden who had brought in the item.

In an unrelated case on July 10, another homeowner reported that a leaf blower had been stolen from his home. According to deputies, the garage door had been left open and the leaf blower was missing.

The item was later found at a pawn shop in Conover, and was traced back to Icenhour.

Golden is charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses and one felony count of possession of stolen goods. She is in jail under a $7,000 secured bond.

Icenhour was charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering a building and larceny. He is in jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

