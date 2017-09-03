Two transported to CMC after fight breaks out at Club Royale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating after two women were transported to the hospital early Monday morning after a fight broke out inside a club.

According to CMPD, the incident occurred at Club Royale in northwest Charlotte around 2:25 a.m. The club is located at 3930 Brookshire Blvd.

Multiple people were fighting inside the club, authorities said, leading to one woman being hit in the head with a bottle. Police said another female victim was stabbed several times.

Both were transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police are investigating the incident as well as checking for violations by the club.

