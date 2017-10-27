UNC Charlotte professor charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Robert Lewis Herman-Smith (Photo: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A UNC Charlotte professor is facing multiple charges of the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Lewis Herman-Smith, 55, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

UNCC released the following statement following Herman-Smith’s arrest:

UNC Charlotte has just been made aware of the arrest and is currently reviewing the charges. In the meantime, Robert Herman-Smith is being immediately suspended from the University.

According to his bio on the school’s website, Herman-Smith worked in the school’s College of Health and Human Services and was an associate professor and MSW Program Director.

