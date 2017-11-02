UNC police: Device detonated at David Poplar tree; person in custody

(Photo: WRAL)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- One person was in custody Thursday afternoon after authorities said a small device detonated at the Davie Poplar tree on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.

Cameron Avenue is closed between South Columbia Street and Raleigh Street as crews investigate, the university said.

Video footage appears to show a small explosion at the base of the tree.

The fire had been put out by about 4:45 p.m., authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

