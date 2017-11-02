UNC police: Device detonated at David Poplar tree; person in custody

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- One person was in custody Thursday afternoon after authorities said a small device detonated at the Davie Poplar tree on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus.
Cameron Avenue is closed between South Columbia Street and Raleigh Street as crews investigate, the university said.
Video footage appears to show a small explosion at the base of the tree.
!Alert Carolina!— UNC-Chapel Hill (@UNC) November 2, 2017
Timely Warning: Small device detonated in McCorkle Place. Please avoid the area. Suspect in custodyhttps://t.co/sLY3gL8DKY
Video of the Davie Poplar fire by @willy_be_free pic.twitter.com/HAcsYWlBEw— Ana Irizarry (@anairizarry_) November 2, 2017
The fire had been put out by about 4:45 p.m., authorities said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2017 WRAL
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs