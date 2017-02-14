UNCC student arrested in campus sexual assault case

Joshua Arford. (Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A University of North Carolina - Charlotte student has been arrested for sexual assault.

UNCC Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Shawn Arford Saturday and charged him in connection with a reported sexual assault on campus.

The incident allegedly occurred Friday night inside a residence hall on the UNCC campus, according to the incident report. Arford is a resident of the Holshauser House, though it's not clear if that's where the incident allegedly occurred.

The incident report also stated that both the victim and suspect had been using drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the assault.

No further details were immediately made available.

Copyright 2017 WCNC