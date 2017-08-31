UNCC student shot in chest during alleged robbery off-campus

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a male UNC Charlotte student was shot in the chest at an off-campus residence Thursday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

Authorities responded to the 1300 block of University Drive around 1:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting during a robbery.

The victim was allegedly inside the dwelling when he was shot in the chest.

According to police, the suspects in the shooting were seen fleeing the scene in a gray Nissan, heading east on Old Concord Road, away from the UNCC campus. Police determined there was no threat to the University.

The injured student was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

Police blocked off the home with yellow tape following the shooting and were seen interviewing witnesses.

