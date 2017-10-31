Union Co. couple shot while trying to buy cellphone

(Photo: Marsian family)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Newlyweds parents-to-be Fred and Emily Marsian have their whole lives in front of them but it almost came to a screeching halt on Saturday night.

"I'd like to know why. This is is a senseless shooting. There's no reason for it," said Fred's dad, Randall.

The couple recently moved from Union County to Virginia, where Fred is stationed as a sailor in the U.S. Navy. They were in Portsmouth, Virginia on Saturday, trying to purchase a cellphone from the app 'Offer Up' when the deal almost turned deadly.

"Somebody put a gun to his head and within seconds pretty much ruined his life," Randall told WAVY, the NBC affiliate in Norfolk, Virginia.



Fred was shot in the head and chest, he's recovering in the hospital but has lost sight in one eye.

"She was shot in the chest on the left side and it just barely missed her heart by centimeters and missed the baby," said Randall.

On Saturday night, the couple made the trip from Norfolk to Portsmouth, thinking they were meeting a young girl on Moton Street. Randall believes they were lured by a group of five men who surrounded their car and the single shooter who started firing.



"Safety is always an issue. There's a lot of bad people out there," Randall said.



Randall says Fred crashed after the shooting.

Emily took the wheel and made it to a nearby convenience store where they got help.



"They could have stolen his car, they could have taken his money, nothing."



It's not the first time a cellphone transaction has led to gunfire.

Back in July, Zack Finch, a college baseball standout, was killed in West Charlotte after going to an apartment complex to buy a phone.

His death sparked a new partnership between CMPD and QuikTrip gas stations, launching 14 "safe zones" monitored by cameras outside the store. It's meant to be a safe place for people to exchange items sold online.

As for the Marsians, their road to recovery is a long one, but a loved sent has set up a GoFundMe account in their name. If you'd like to donate to their cause, click here.

