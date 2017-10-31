Union County teacher accused of having sex with student

Larry Robinson PHOTO: Union County Public Schools (Photo: Union County Public Schools)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A Union County teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former student, police said.

According to Union County Public Schools, Larry Robinson, 64, of Monroe, a teacher at Central Academy of Technology and Arts, were involved in a relationship starting during the student’s junior year in 2014 and continued through that student’s graduation in 2015.

According to school officials, Monroe Police received a tip that led to an investigation of sexual activity between Robinson and the student.

“Our detectives and officers conducted a thorough investigation, interviewing all individuals involved and determined there was sufficient evidence to substantiate the charges,” said Monroe Police Chief Brian Gilliard.

Following the investigation, Robinson was arrested by Monroe Police and charged with five counts of felony taking indecent liberties with a student and five felony counts of sexual conduct with a student. He is currently in the custody of police in Monroe.

Union County Public Schools has not provided an update on Robinson's employment status following his arrest. In a message that was delivered to parents, Dr. Kim Fisenne said Robinson would be out of class for an indefinite timeframe.

This is Dr. Kim Fisenne calling with an important message. As you know, I believe it is important to keep the lines of communication open between home and school. I want to let you know that Mr. Larry Robinson will not be in class for an indefinite timeframe due to an investigation. I know you may have questions about this matter, but due to the active investigation, I am not at liberty to share details. I want you to know that my top priorities are to maintain quality instruction in all theater classes, to continue to keep our students engaged in upcoming activities, and to ensure a supportive school environment. Thank you for your cooperation. Please know that counselors are available should your student struggle and need to speak with someone.

Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-5769.

