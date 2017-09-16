'Unknown' amount of narcotics missing after armed robbery, police say

BELMONT, N.C. -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning inside a Walgreens Pharmacy.
The suspect, an unidentified black man, robbed the Walgreens located at 6802 Wilkinson Boulevard around 2 a.m.
According to police, he entered the building, jumped over the pharmacy counter with a hand gun, and stole an unknown amount of narcotics.
Police believe he fled on foot and was picked up by a nearby car.
The suspect is thought to be in his early to mid thirties with short hair and facial hair. He is approximately 5'10" tall with a medium build.
He was wearing a black hoodie with the “Punisher” emblem, blue denim jeans, gray shoes and carrying a gray back pack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant J. B. Davis at 704-829-4037 or Detective M. Stroupe at 704-829-4032.
