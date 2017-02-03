WCNC
Vance High School placed on lockdown

WCNC 12:52 PM. EST February 03, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Vance High School was placed on lockdown Friday due to police activity near the school’s campus, school officials confirmed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, police activity that is unrelated to the school forced the lockdown. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed to NBC Charlotte that officers were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 8100 block of Vinoy Boulevard. 

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the vehicle in question was stolen and a person was taken into custody. 

 

 

