Vance High School placed on lockdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Vance High School was placed on lockdown Friday due to police activity near the school’s campus, school officials confirmed.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, police activity that is unrelated to the school forced the lockdown. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed to NBC Charlotte that officers were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 8100 block of Vinoy Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they determined the vehicle in question was stolen and a person was taken into custody.
