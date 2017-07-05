Vehicle crashes into firehouse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Fugitive taunts Sheriff's office on Facebook
-
Huntersville doctor reaches plea deal in child porn charges
-
NC officers join in on block party fun
-
Amelia Earhart may have survived crash-landing, newly discovered photo suggests
-
Questions linger in local child tragedies
-
A supposed abandoned facility still operating in Salt River
-
Ticks & Lyme Disease: People not waiting for symptoms to get tested
-
NC gas tanks inspected for calibration
More Stories
-
NC fugitive comments on his own 'Wanted' FB postJul. 5, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
-
Car crashes into Charlotte fire stationJul. 6, 2017, 4:50 a.m.
-
Over 1,500 without power following powerful stormsJul. 5, 2017, 6:03 p.m.