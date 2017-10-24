WCNC
Victim facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in NE Charlotte

WCNC 1:32 PM. EDT October 24, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

According to officials, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene by vehicle. 

The shooting occurred around 12:00 p.m. on the 400 block of Yuma Street, near Cinderella, in northeast Charlotte.

This is a developing story, stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

