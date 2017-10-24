Victim facing life-threatening injuries after being shot in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
According to officials, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene by vehicle.
The shooting occurred around 12:00 p.m. on the 400 block of Yuma Street, near Cinderella, in northeast Charlotte.
This is a developing story, stay with WCNC.com for the latest.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs