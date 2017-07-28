Victims identified in shocking double murder, suspect still on the loose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - There are several breaking developments about the double murder of a husband and wife.

New court documents show that Vurnel Smith Jr. killed the couple days before their bodies were found.

Vurnel Smith Jr. (Photo: CMPD)

The murders happened on Tuesday and their bodies were found on Thursday, documents show. Now, NBC Charlotte is learning other new disturbing details about the case.

A woman’s call for help from the hospital came days after her parents were murdered. 65-year-old Jacqueline White-Gordon and 69-year-old Rufus Gordon were killed on Tuesday, according to new documents.

She was found murdered at a home. His body was discovered in the trunk of his daughter’s car at the hospital.

The double murder suspect, Vurnel Smith Jr., is also charged with rape in the case, the documents show.

According to the police report, he hit the surviving victim, his wife, with a metal object and tied her up.

It comes as police expand the search for Smith Jr. saying he may have left the area. However, neighbors are afraid he may return.

“He’s still not found yet, and I know people in the neighborhood are kind of scared to be coming home around 11 or 12 o’clock at night, not knowing if he’s here or not,” said one neighbor who asked his face not be shown.

Police say the suspect may still be driving a black 2017 Honda CRV LX model with a NC plate PAS-9116. Police say if you see him, do no approach him, but call 911.

