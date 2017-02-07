WCNC
Close

VIDEO: Police seek help in finding CLT car thief

WCNC 2:12 PM. EST February 07, 2017

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- The York County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on video stealing a Jeep CJ-5. 

The same suspect is also wanted in connection to stealing a Red Toyota Tacoma, worth $12,000, off of a Charlotte Highway in Clover as well as causing $2,000 worth of damage to a Chevy Corvette.

 
The suspect, who is featured in the video above, is described as a white male, standing approximately 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.
 
Anyone with information about the suspect or related to this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

Copyright 2017 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories