VIDEO: Police seek help in finding CLT car thief

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- The York County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on video stealing a Jeep CJ-5.

The same suspect is also wanted in connection to stealing a Red Toyota Tacoma, worth $12,000, off of a Charlotte Highway in Clover as well as causing $2,000 worth of damage to a Chevy Corvette.

The suspect, who is featured in the video above, is described as a white male, standing approximately 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect or related to this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

