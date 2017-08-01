Video: Teen threatened, then robbed at gunpoint in his home

ROCK HILL, S.C. - A Rock Hill teen attacked with a sword and gun, then robbed in his home on Annafrel Street Monday around 11 am.

Police have arrested two suspects, 18-year-old Jonathan Page and a 16-year-old. The two were charged with First Degree Burglary and Armed Robbery With A Deadly Weapon.

Page was denied bond and is facing life in prison.

Dennis Motes, 17, said he was home alone sleeping when six teenagers kicked down the door to his home.

“People was like, hitting on me, and jumping on me and hitting me with bottles,” said Motes. “Choking me and grabbing me with swords, and trying to kill me.”

Motes says for 30 minutes the teens continuously beat him and left after they couldn’t crack the code to his iPhone.

“They put the sword to my neck and said give me your password but I wasn’t trying to do all that.”

The culprits got away with 25 pair of shoes, dozens of designer belts and a PlayStation. Motes says he doesn’t know the robbers but thinks his social media accounts led them to his home.

“I post a lot of stuff on IG, Facebook and Twitter so they probably saw it on there,” he said. “I just want my stuff back so I can keep on flexing.”

Several hours after the robbery, police say Barbara Blake came to the victim’s home threatening the 17-year-old and his parents.

“She was trying to talk and got an attitude and pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at me,” said Motes.

He recorded the exchange on his cell phone.

Police are unsure how Blake is connected to the incident. She was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

© 2017 WCNC.COM