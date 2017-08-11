Violent pharmacy robbery in Plaza Midwood prompts drug questions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a violent armed robbery and shooting a local pharmacy on Friday afternoon.

Police say two men robbed the Giant Genie Pharmacy in Plaza Midwood at around 3:30 p.m.

The store manager says a female customer was shot outside the store, but is expected to be OK.

It’s the second time a pharmacy has been robbed in the past couple weeks. In the latest case, the manager says the suspects only stole medications, but it’s not clear what kind.

Now, NBC Charlotte is looking into the broader problem with drugs.

Off camera, the manager of Giant Genie Pharmacy tells NBC Charlotte the suspects fired at a van driven by a female customer as they were leaving.

Inside the store, the two men only stole medications, according to the manager. 5 employees inside were roughed up, but not injured.

1 person shot, non life threatening injuries in a drug store robbery in Plaza Midwood according to #CMPD #wcnc pic.twitter.com/wzZeNAQUzq — Ty Chandler (@TyChandler_News) August 11, 2017

Just last month, another pharmacy was robbed. The police report shows two armed suspects stole more than 30 items, many of them prescription drugs, from the Family Specialty Care Pharmacy in the University area.

Earlier this year, someone robbed a Walgreens pharmacy in Fort Mill and a Rite Aid pharmacy in Charlotte was targeted in another case.

The latest crime comes on the same week President Trump Declared the drug problem a national emergency.

"The opioid crisis is an emergency and I am saying officially it is an emergency. It's a national emergency,” said President Trump.

The President also vowed to have a tougher approach to the criminals involved.

"Federal drug prosecutions have gone done in recent years we're going to be bring them up and bringing them up rapidly,” he said.

The Giant Genie Pharmacy closed for the day following the crime. The manager says everyone was very shaken up.

The manager says the customer was just grazed by the bullet and was not transported to the hospital. So far, there is no word on any arrests.

