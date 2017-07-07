Violent robbery at SouthPark Mall highlights crime uptick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A vicious robbery and assault at SouthPark Mall is sparking safety concerns for shoppers.

Now, NBC Charlotte is learning that several suspects armed with chemicals attacked two security guards. It happened on Thursday afternoon at Neiman Marcus.

Police say the loss prevention officers were trying to stop a suspect from stealing items, when more suspects began assaulting them. Now, NBC Charlotte is looking into other recent crimes around the mall.

A crime-mapping search shows the need for security patrols around the SouthPark Mall. It shows nearly 50 crimes in just the past month; mainly shoplifting, but also some assaults.

“You really don’t expect that in Charlotte, but especially here in South Park,” says a Fitz Bailey, a frequent shopper at the mall.

In the latest case, security guards were assaulted. According to the police report, it involved five suspects with chemicals as weapons. The officers tried to stop one suspect from stealing wallets at Neiman Marcus when the other suspects came into store.

“The fact that there was an organized attack on loss prevention is a terrible thing to hear about and really shocking,” says Bailey.

Earlier this year, shots were fired at the same Neiman Marcus store. After that, a woman was robbed and assaulted at another high-end store, Nordstrom at SouthPark Mall.

“Shocked first of all and just kind of scared,” said one shopper.

The latest crime, like some of the previous incidents, happened in the middle of the day. This one ocurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests have been made in the latest case.

Both victims suffered minor injuries. One of them was taken to the hospital.



© 2017 WCNC.COM