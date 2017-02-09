Wanted fugitive arrested with $450K of marijuana in Iredell County

Deputies in Iredell County seized 90 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this week. (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A wanted fugitive from California was arrested earlier this week in Iredell County after deputies found 90 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $500,000 was found inside his vehicle.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, authorities pulled over a Buck with Maryland plates on I-77 south near mile marker 66 on Monday. Deputies say the driver, identified as Long Bina Nguyen, was acting nervous during the stop. Nguyen reportedly told police he was traveling from California.

Long Bina Nguyen (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

A K-9 indicated that a narcotic was present in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found three large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes with several vacuum-packed packages of marijuana.

Nguyen was arrested at the scene and deputies learned he had an outstanding fugitive warrant for burglary from California. He was charged with trafficking marijuana by possession, trafficking marijuana by transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and a fugitive warrant for burglary in California.

He is currently held under $800,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WCNC