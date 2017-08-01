WCNC
Warnings for passengers after NC woman attacked by fake Uber driver

After an Asheville woman was attacked, people are looking for ways to make sure they know just who they are getting into the car with.

Xavier Walton, WCNC 11:42 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A grave warning for anyone using a ride sharing service these days after officials say the number of people posing as drivers being reported is on the rise.

This news comes after a North Carolina woman came face to face with a fake Uber driver

"It's just sad," said Max Allen, an Uber user.

After you order, but before you get in police are now stressing ride-sharing safety.  Cops in Asheville say a woman there was assaulted and nearly raped by a man pretending to be an Uber driver.

Sadly this isn't the first time something like this is making headlines.

"All I said to him was good morning," said Kathryn Grabowski.  "He said go ahead and get on in."

Across the country there is a growing number of fake drivers rolling up to scam you.

"I realized as I was looking at my phone, this is not my Uber," said Grabowski.

From posers to the real thing, ride-sharing services have become popular. A woman in Atlanta got a black eye after she says an Uber driver punched her.

Two months ago in Charlotte a woman claims her Uber driver went into a fit of rage and physically pulled her out his car.  She shamed him on social media.

"Just a great reminder that you have to be diligent," said Allen.

Uber and Lyft along with safety advocates have these recommendations:

- Always use the app to request a ride and never accept rides from drivers in-person.
- Match the actual license plate number with the number on your app.
- Ask your driver who he or she is picking up before getting in.
- If you're riding alone, sit in the backseat.

