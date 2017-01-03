Police eye several suspects in grandmother's strangulation death

Julia McTure was found dead in her Atlanta apartment when her 9-year-old grandson woke up to use the restroom, according to family.

ATLANTA – Police need the community’s help finding out who killed a 47-year-old grandmother Julia McTure on New Year’s Eve morning—right now, they are looking at several possible suspects.

“We really need the help of the community,” Major Adam Lee III said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Police are asking for anyone who was with her on Friday or Saturday to come forward to help in the case.

McTure’s 9-year-old grandson, who lived with her, found her dead at 5:45 a.m., in her Hollywood Road apartment when he walked into the living room Saturday morning.

“He woke up to go to the bathroom and found his grandmother on the floor,” Lee said after the boy was interviewed by psychologist.

After finding her, he ran to neighbors for help, telling them his grandmother had been raped and murdered.

McTure’s grandson is currently staying with another family member.

While police have not made any arrests, her daughter believes she knows who did this to their mother. She suspects two acquaintances who had been at her mother's home earlier in the day.

"I just know they are going to get caught. I just know it," Kya McTure said about her mother’s possible killer(s). "These guys are going to get caught and she's going to get her justice, because nobody deserves this.”

Kya had spoken to her mother just hours before her body was discovered.

"It's just amazing from that time to that time that I'm never going to see my mom again. Never," she said about her mom, who she described as kind and gentle.

She would help everyone she could in her neighborhood, Kya continued.

"She loved everyone. She would give you her last. And she would not think twice about it," Kya said.

Kya said her mother would have protected her grandson, who treated like he was one of her own.

"That was her son that she could never have. And that's exactly what she described him as, 'my son,' instead of her grandson," Kya, who's pregnant with her own son, said.

"She will never meet him, but I will install her name in his name some kind of way to remember her," she said.

An official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Atlanta Police said if anyone has information about the crime, you can call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477. You can also submit an anonymous tip by sending a text to "CRIMES" (274637).

