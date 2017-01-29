Weapons stolen from Greensboro gun show

Gun in his hand. Exhibition and sale of weapons (Photo: DmyTo)

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro police are looking for the people responsible for stealing multiple guns and weapons from the semi-annual gun show at the Greensboro Coliseum.

A security guard noticed the weapons were missing early Sunday morning. Investigators say that multiple weapons of various makes and models were stolen from several vendors overnight.

Gun show patrons say it's all anyone could talk about Sunday.

"There were a lot of people talking about it and just speculating on what might have happened," Michael Hamm said.

"It’s kind of crazy that they even managed to get away because every gun is chained to the table. So I don’t know, whoever did it had to be working with somebody," gun show regular, Andrew Cooper, added.

The number and types of weapons stolen have not been determined at this time. Detectives are working with Coliseum staff to see how much was taken. They say multiple vendors were involved.

"If they are breaking into an establishment to steal weapons then that makes you think they can’t get it any other way and if someone’s breaking in to steal weapons then you can kind of follow that they don’t have the best intentions with those weapons," Captain Renae Sigmon of the Greensboro Police Department said. "Certainly we want to get those weapons off the street as fast as we can."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word "badboyz." All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Copyright 2016 WFMY