West Meck HS volunteer charged with sex act with a student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A West Mecklenburg High School volunteer is accused of having "inappropriate relations" with a student, according to CMS.
According to CMS, three felony warrants of Sex Act With a Student was issued for 23-year-old Marlina Wallace.
Wallace was arrested Monday and is being held in Mecklenburg County jail, CMS says.
Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs