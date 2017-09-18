West Meck HS volunteer charged with sex act with a student

Marlina Wallace, photo via Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A West Mecklenburg High School volunteer is accused of having "inappropriate relations" with a student, according to CMS.

According to CMS, three felony warrants of Sex Act With a Student was issued for 23-year-old Marlina Wallace.

Wallace was arrested Monday and is being held in Mecklenburg County jail, CMS says.

