West Meck HS volunteer charged with sex act with a student

WCNC 5:56 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A West Mecklenburg High School volunteer is accused of having "inappropriate relations" with a student, according to CMS.

According to CMS, three felony warrants of Sex Act With a Student was issued for 23-year-old Marlina Wallace.

Wallace was arrested Monday and is being held in Mecklenburg County jail, CMS says.

