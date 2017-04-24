Who will police unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County?

File (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Who will police the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County?

The 60,000 Mecklenburg County residents that don't live in either Charlotte or any of the county's seven towns pay up to $18 million per year for CMPD's support. However, Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill says these residents aren't getting very much bang for their buck.

"The Charlotte officer would have to drive from North Division, all the way through the town of Huntersville," said Spruill. "Geographically, that's not a good match, especially when you are driving right through the town of Huntersville, right by my offices which could more efficiently respond to that call for service."

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners voted last week to pull the contract giving CMPD jurisdiction.

"The County has given notice that we will cancel the contract by the end of this month unless the city decides to work with us," said Commissioner Jim Puckett. "We are hoping they will work with us."

The Extra-territorial Jurisdiction Agreement between CMPD and the county was on the Charlotte City Council agenda Monday evening. CMPD declined to comment on action agenda items, but Chief Kerr Putney was slated to present on the topic.

Commissioner Puckett says he would support CMPD continued service of Mint Hill, Davidson, and Pineville, but he thinks Huntersville should police its own unincorporated areas.

"The Huntersville Police Department spends about one-in-five calls policing areas that they are not paid for," he said

Chief Spruill says his department is ready to take on the responsibility of serving the 4,000 people that live just outside of town limits.

"We would take over our ETJ today if Charlotte was willing to give it up and if the county was willing to enter into an agreement with us," he declared. "There is a need for active, routine patrols in those areas to deter crime and be there when things do happen."

Puckett says if no agreement is reached with the city by the end of April, then the county will look at alternate policing measures for the unincorporated areas. This would include nearby towns expanding their jurisdiction.

Chief Spruill says Huntersville Police would need to add a dozen officers over the next five years to support the expanded coverage. Other departments are remaining neutral. However, the Mint Hill Police Department says if asked to police the 12 square miles of unincorporated area nearby, it would need significant startup capital to fund additional officers and equipment.

