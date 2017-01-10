Winthrop Police: No evidence of alleged on-campus sexaul assault

NBC Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Winthrop University Police have determined that the claim of an on-campus sexual assault were unfounded, officials announced Tuesday.

The alleged assault that was reported on November 17 of last year, was said to have occurred in October 2016. In the police report filed for the incident, a female student said she was looking for a friend’s keys in a courtyard when a man approached her and assaulted her.

School officials said the university issued a warning to the campus community when the allegation was made, which is a requirement by the federal Clary Act. Police say they found no evidence to substantiate the allegation that an assault occurred or that there was an assailant present on campus.

