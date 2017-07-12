Woman accused of running illegal Charlotte day care

Aqunietta White (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a woman they said was running an illegal day care in northwest Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in the 5800 block of Green Street on October 20, 2016. When officers arrived, a 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a crib. He was taken to CMC-University, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant died as a result of suffocation. No charges were brought against anyone at that time. After the child’s death, the Department of Child Development and Early Education launched an investigation into the day care.

Investigators said Aqunietta White, 53, willfully operated a day care in violation of the law. She was arrested on Tuesday, July 11. During a press conference Wednesday, law enforcement officials said there was not enough probable cause to charge White in connection with the infant's death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

