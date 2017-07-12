Woman accused of running illegal Charlotte day care where infant died

Aqunietta White (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a woman they said was running an illegal day care in northwest Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a home in the 5800 block of Green Street on October 20, 2016.

When officers arrived, a 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive in a crib. He was taken to CMC-University, where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the infant died as a result of suffocation. No charges were brought against anyone at that time. After the child’s death, the Department of Child Development and Early Education launched an investigation into the day care.

Investigators said Aqunietta White, 53, willfully operated a day care in violation of the law. She was arrested on Tuesday, July 11. During a press conference Wednesday, law enforcement officials said there was not enough probable cause to charge White in connection with the infant's death.

“[She] was told that she needed to go to some classes and she was only going to be allowed to have two unrelated children in the home,” says Captain Roslyn Maglione. “The cause of death was suffocation and it was due to an unsafe sleep environment.”

"You don't expect anything like that right next door, especially the death of a child," said neighbor Leland McClellan.

"There was nothing that made me believe she was doing something illegal, I thought it was legitimate."

Donte Ford, another neighbor, says she does a lot for the community.

"She's a beautiful person, her character is outstanding."

"I would trust her with my children because I don't see her as anyone who is negative or who would do anything harmful to my child.”

Captain Maglione encourages parents to do their research on a day care provider before leaving children in their care.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM