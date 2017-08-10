Woman arrested after infant found with 2 broken arms, fractured ribs

Kayla Marie Horne (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A Kannapolis woman was arrested after Iredell County investigators said she abused a 10-week-old baby to the point of breaking both of its arms and breaking three of the child’s ribs.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a report was filed on August 2 in reference to the child suffering from a broken arm. Family members took the infant to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, where medical staff contacted social service workers in Iredell County and local authorities.

Due to the extent of the injuries, the child was transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital at Carolinas Medical Center. Upon further evaluation, it was found that the child had a fractured arm, a healing fracture on the other arm, and three healing broken ribs. Detectives said the alleged abuse occurred between May 17 and August 2.

After an investigation, 20-year-old Kayla Marie Horne was charged with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. Horne was given a $125,000 bond.

© 2017 WCNC.COM