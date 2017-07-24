Woman arrested for soliciting hitman to kill her husband, Gastonia Police says

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Gastonia Police arrested a woman Monday for allegedly searching for someone to hire to kill her husband.
Jessica Philbeck, 31, was arrested and charged for soliciting a murder. She has been placed under a million dollar secured bond at the Gaston County Jail.
In addition to these recent chargers, Philbeck has a criminal history including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, larceny, probation violation.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.
