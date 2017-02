(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police in east Charlotte are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was found dead Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the woman was found in the backyard of her home on Willowgate Lane off Robinson Church Road.

Investigators have not made any arrests and have not announced if they suspect foul play.

