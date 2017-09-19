Woman found stabbed to death in Rock Hill

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death Monday night.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported stabbing on Barrow Court around 11:30. When they arrived, officers found the victim, a 25-year-old woman, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said those wounds appear to be self-inflicted. The male was flown to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified either victim in the case.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, police said. According to police, this is the fifth homicide in Rock Hill this year.

© 2017 WCNC.COM