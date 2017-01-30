Woman guilty in toddler's hit-and-run death

Riley Ann Bradley.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A jury has found a woman guilty of felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor death by vehicle for striking and killing a toddler in Gastonia in late-2015.

Just one day before Christmas Eve, 21-month-old Riley Ann Bradley wandered out of her home onto the street where she was struck and killed by Donna Jane Hayes, who fled the scene.

Monday, a jury found Hayes guilty in Riley's death.

Donna Hayes. (Credit: Gaston County Jail)

Hayes was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail, to serve 48 months on probation and to complete 500 hours of community service. Hayes' driver's license was also revoked.

Hayes was taken directly to jail following the sentence.

For Christmas last year, Riley's family hosted a toy drive for Toys for Tots in her honor.

