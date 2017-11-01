Woman hit 3 kids with her car after domestic dispute, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after three children were hit by a car while playing outside of their home.

Monday evening, around 7 p.m., the children were playing in the parking lot next to their home on Wheatley Avenue when they say they heard two women arguing.

Officers in the area say the two women were involved in a domestic dispute over a man and threatening to beat each other up.

Officers say one of the women got in her car and started driving straight for the other woman. The children say they tried their best to get away, but they couldn't run fast enough.

The car hit the three children and sped off.

"I was like, 'oh my gosh! I can't believe that I just got hit by a car,'" said the nine-year-old girl whose mother asked that we not identify her. "I get up, I see bruises on me and stuff, but I'm okay!"

Her little sister, just six years old, showed us the spot on the back of her leg where she was bruised.

Their friend who was playing with them wasn't as fortunate. He had to be taken to the hospital.

"I saw him flip up in the air then he fell on the ground screaming," the nine-year-old said.

Police in the area says they know who the woman who hit the children. She and the other woman apparently have a history of arguing with each other. As of Wednesday afternoon, she still has not been arrested.

"I think that it's like stupidity," the 9-year-old girl said with a serious look on her face. "They shouldn't be fighting and stuff, and they should just leave it alone."

© 2017 WCNC.COM