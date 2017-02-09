Woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- Police in Lincolnton are investigating the armed robbery of a woman at an ATM.

Around 6:45 Monday night, surveillance video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint by a white male at the 5th/3rd Bank on East Main Street in Lincolnton.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 35-years-old. He stands about 6-foot, has an average build and wide shoulders and short dark hair. He was seen wearing a green and beige, possibly camouflage, ball cap, dark-frame glasses with clear lenses, a long-sleeve green thermal shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot headed south on South Cedar Street toward Congress Street.

Anyone with information on the suspect identity should call police at (704) 736-8909.

