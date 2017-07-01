Woman shot after family dispute in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLLE, N.C. -- A man suspected of shooting a female family member following Saturday morning's SWAT standoff with police.

Huntersville Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 100 block of Steuben Drive earlier Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a woman injured from a gunshot wound.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that police and SWAT officers were at the shooting scene for hours. One neighbor near the scene said she wasn't allowed to leave the neighborhood until police could escort her.

"Six or eight more police cars the SWAT truck guys are jumping out and running through people's yards," said the neighbor. "We're like, 'This is a good neighborhood. Nothing like this happens,' so we're all in shock.

Officers say they were able to get woman out of the house and transported her to a hospital. She is being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

