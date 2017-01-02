Woman stabbed to death in northeast Charlotte, police say

WCNC File Photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death in northeast Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon in the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. MEDIC pronounced the woman dead.

Detectives say that their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect knew each other. CMPD says that investigators have spoken to several witnesses and are not searching for any additional suspects in the case.

Police have not identified the victim or named a suspect. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

