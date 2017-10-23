Woman wounded after shots fired into home with children

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting into a home filled with children and that left one woman wounded.

According to authorities, CMPD officers responded to a shooting call arond 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive in northwest Charlotte. Upon arrival, they found one woman with a life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by Medic.

#BREAKING Shots fired into a home on Brooktree Dr. in NW Charlotte. A woman was shot, several children were inside of the home. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/5dQwibi99j — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 24, 2017

The initial investigation revealed that shots were fired into the home. Several children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

