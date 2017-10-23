WCNC
Woman wounded after shots fired into home with children

WCNC 6:31 AM. EDT October 24, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting into a home filled with children and that left one woman wounded.

According to authorities, CMPD officers responded to a shooting call arond 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Brooktree Drive in northwest Charlotte. Upon arrival, they found one woman with a life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by Medic.

 

 

The initial investigation revealed that shots were fired into the home. Several children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. 

