WV man arrested on drugh charges in Iredell County

Paul Gordon Barnowski (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A West Virginia man was arrested after being found in possession of Oxycodone and methamphetamine, police said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Paul Gordon Barnowski, of Wardensville, W.V., was stopped in the southbound lanes of I-77 for a traffic violation on July 28.

Deputies said that after speaking with Barnowski and his father, a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, deputies located numerous dosage units of Oxycodone tables and one gram of methamphetamine, according to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Barnowski was arrested and charged with one felony count of trafficking Schedule I controlled substance by possession, one felony count of trafficking Schedule I by transport, and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine. He was given a $150,000 bond.

