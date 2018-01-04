York Co. man charged for placing camera inside school bathroom

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A man is charged for allegedly placing a camera and filming inside the restroom of a York County school.

According to the York Police Department, the parent of a juvenile came forward in mid-November after her juvenile daughter found a small video camera in the restroom of York Intermediate School.

The student took the camera to a York School District employee. The employee told the girl he would make the school administration aware of the issue. The child's parent told police that when she didn't hear anything from the school, she decided to contact law enforcement herself.

York County Police said they contacted the school who said they were unaware of the incident. The school and law enforcement worked together to identify the employee who placed the camera in the restroom.

They identified 44-year-old Jonathan Lamont King and also seized a computer from the school for forensic analysis.

After investigating the computer, King was charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of first degree exploitation of a minor.

King turned himself into police on Thursday.

