York man arrested for indecent exposure at Walmart

CLOVER, S.C. - A York County man is in custody after deputies caught him exposing himself in front of several customers at the Walmart in Clover.

Roderick Firms has been charged with indecent exposure in the case.

Witnesses say Firms appeared to be on drugs or intoxicated as he began pleasuring himself right where people walk in and out of the store. Shortly after, Firms reportedly walked through the store, stealing a pair of sunglasses.

Firms remains in the York County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

Just a day earlier, a similar case happened in Fort Mill. A juvenile called deputies after seeing a man exposing himself in his car while making eye contact with her. No arrests have been made in that case.

On Tuesday, Charlotte police responded to the Arboretum where a man flashed himself to a grandmother and two young girls.

“This is a beautiful area to have people like that disturb the community I think it's ridiculous,” said one shopper.

No arrests have been made in that case either.

© 2017 WCNC.COM