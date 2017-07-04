Young man arrested, charged for murder in Charlotte's 49th homicide

Daryl Roby (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested have arrested a young man suspected of shooting and killing someone in what is Charlotte's 49th homicide.

CMPD detectives responded to the 10600 block of Atkins Ridge Drive in University City area around 8 p.m. Monday evening. Once they arrived, police found 63-year-old Harold Rudolph Jones suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a residence.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

According to authorities, the initial call for service indicated that the incident was a suicide, however, once detectives began their investigation, they deemed it a homicide.

Daryl Roby, 22, was on scene throughout CMPD's investigation, police say. After an interview, police arrested and charged him with murder.

Detectives say Roby and Jones are family members and were involved in an altercation when the shooting happened. Neighbors say the two were father and stepson.

Roby is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

