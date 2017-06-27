Customers attack McDonald's worker over no ice cream, deputies say

Three customers, upset that McDonald's ice cream machine wasn't working, attacked an employee, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

According to our news partners at WKMG, on Sunday three females, including two juveniles, went through a Daytona Beach McDonald's drive-thru and tried to order ice cream.

When told the machine was down for maintenance and ice cream was unavailable, the three went into the restaurant to complain. When they saw another customer with ice cream, they attacked the employee, hitting her and pulling her hair.

The employee was not injured.

For more, read the WKMG report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV