Death by Selfie: 'Killfie' trend sweeps social media

VIRGINIA BEACH – Police are warning businesses and parents about a dangerous new social media trend that’s made its way to Virginia Beach.



A young man was recently captured in a photo hanging from the Westin tower at Town Center. He managed to climb to the very top, where a friend snapped a picture. The father of the person who took the picture contacted the police and the Westin, in hopes of alerting other businesses.



The picture is part of an online trend where people post selfies taken while performing dangerous, life-threatening feats. It’s called a “killfie.”



“Crazy. If it was my kid, I’d kill him!” Virginia Cope said.



The Westin is the tallest building in the state of Virginia. The top of the building consists of condominiums. It’s not clear how the men got access to the roof. 13News Now contacted the management company for comment, but did not get a response.

“Pretty crazy. I don’t think I would do anything like that. You have people that are adrenaline junkies, so that just falls in line with extreme sports and stuff,” David Mason said.

“There are a lot of videos where people are on top of buildings and they're jumping from one building to another. It’s cool for photography,” a Virginia Beach resident said.

While the picture itself might look cool to some, the reality of the situation is not something to take lightly. In fact police say it's grounds for a misdemeanor trespassing charge. In this particular case Virginia Beach police chose not to prosecute, but this stands as a warning to others. Police say they've alerted other businesses about the issue and parents are being encouraged to talk to their kids about the dangers of the killfie.

