POZEGA, Serbia (NBC) -- Shoppers were surprised to see a young deer scamper into a supermarket in Serbia over the weekend.

The store's security cameras show what turned out to be a young deer entering the front door of the market and running up and down the store's aisles.

Turns out the deer was being chased by wild dogs that had attacked and bitten her.

Animal experts arrived and were able to catch the deer and treat her wounds.

Later they took pictures of her when she was calm and recuperating.

She was released back into the wild after a few days.

Good luck little one!

