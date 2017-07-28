DeKalb dad suing federal government over marijuana

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Major power outage forces evacuation on Outer Banks
-
New information about the fatal fair ride in Ohio
-
Queen City's latest buzz isn't hornets, it's bees
-
Flashers at Arboretum Taco Bell targets young girls
-
Mom wakes up to find twin boys drowned in pool (NBC VIDEO)
-
Duke living out dream with Panthers
-
Wanted man captured in NC forest
-
Update on manhunt for man accused of double homicide
-
Manhunt for double homicide suspect
-
Man, mother sentenced in sex trafficking ring bust
More Stories
-
Fatal fair ride in Ohio was in Charlotte just weeks agoJul 27, 2017, 9:43 p.m.
-
Teen sought in Rock Hill armed robberyJul 28, 2017, 9:57 a.m.
-
Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency for Hatteras,…Jul 28, 2017, 7:29 a.m.