Dick Gregory, legendary comic and civil rights activist, dies at 84

Comic trailblazer and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died on Saturday night at age 84.

Son Christian Gregory confirmed the news of the passing on his father's Instagram account.

"It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC," the post reads. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

His publicist of 50 years Steve Jaffe says that Gregory was surrounded by members of his family, including his wife of 58 years Lillian, when he died Saturday in Washington DC's Sibley Memorial Hospital. Gregory was admitted last Saturday for symptoms of heart failure, interrupting an East Coast comedy tour.

"He worked 300 dates a year, and was still going strong right up to the end," says Jaffe.

