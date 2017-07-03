Diner jumps into lake to avoid paying the bill

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A case of "dine and dash" in Virginia Beach led to Virginia Beach Police to call in air support.

A police helicopter isn't normally used for catching someone who leaves a restaurant without paying their bill, but this case in different.

After the man left Fish Bones on 12th Street and Atlantic Avenue without paying his bill Sunday night, he jumped into a nearby lake in an effort to get away.

The police aircraft eventually tracked the man down an arrested him.

No word yet on what charges the suspect is facing.

